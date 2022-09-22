WanSwap One Day Volume Reaches $15,825.00 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $606,605.77 and approximately $15,825.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,910,606 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WanSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.