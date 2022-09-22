Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$192.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$195.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.84. The company has a market cap of C$49.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.87.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

