Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $300.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

