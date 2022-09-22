Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $30.18 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

UTHR opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.09. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,244. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

