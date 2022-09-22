Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $52.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE:AGR opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

