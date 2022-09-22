Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,476 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $159.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,411. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

