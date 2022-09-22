Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.45. 4,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

