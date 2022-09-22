Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 60,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,672. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

