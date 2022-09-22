Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7 %

CTAS stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.14. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,388. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.