Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its 200 day moving average is $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

