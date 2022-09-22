WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 343,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

