West Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.