West Financial Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 632,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

