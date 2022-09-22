West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

