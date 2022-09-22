West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.