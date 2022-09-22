Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Holdings Lowered by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 413,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
