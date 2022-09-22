Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2258 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTSHF opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

