Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2258 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of WTSHF opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
