Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lessened by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $141.05. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,215. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $141.42 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

