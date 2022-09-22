William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

