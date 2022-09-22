Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Winc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV opened at 1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Winc has a 52-week low of 0.65 and a 52-week high of 14.20.

Get Winc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.