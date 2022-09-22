Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 402,421 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 3,699.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 158.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

