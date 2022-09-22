Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

