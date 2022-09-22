Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,888. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.