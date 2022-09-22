Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,517 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,269. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.