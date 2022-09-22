Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 16,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

