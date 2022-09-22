Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 360,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,509 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 505,815 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 595,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 57,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,907. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

