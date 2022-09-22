Windsor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,824,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RAAX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.