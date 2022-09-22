Windsor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,824,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RAAX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $29.93.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.