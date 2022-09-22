Wiser Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 1,192,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

