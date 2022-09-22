Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes $2.64 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 260,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 65,233 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 214,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEFA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,811,298 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

