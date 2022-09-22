Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $16,014,600.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $150.98 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.