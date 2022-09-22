WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $53,765.60 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.54 or 1.00080526 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005731 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.