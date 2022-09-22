X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

