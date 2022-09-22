XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $26.68 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. XMON has a total market cap of $26.68 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $17,845.76 or 0.93201591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

