XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
XOMA Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:XOMAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. XOMA has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
About XOMA
