XR Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded down $18.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.79 and a fifty-two week high of $762.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

