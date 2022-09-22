XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

