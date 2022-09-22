xxxNifty Tops 1-Day Volume of $397,245.00 (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. xxxNifty has a total market capitalization of $39,589.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xxxNifty has traded 99.1% lower against the US dollar. One xxxNifty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010907 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xxxNifty Profile

xxxNifty’s launch date was May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official website is xxxnifty.com. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

According to CryptoCompare, "xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed."

