Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.