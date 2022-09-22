Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) vs. TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Contrast

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.27 $147.50 million $0.27 15.85 TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -21.64

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 14.15% 6.55% 4.07% TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 65.89%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.11%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats TRX Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

