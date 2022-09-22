YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

