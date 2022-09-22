YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,529 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 214,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 803,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.