YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $346.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

