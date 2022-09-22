YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 32,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,869. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

