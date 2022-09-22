YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

