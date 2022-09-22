YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

