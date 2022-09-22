Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 20,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,637,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

