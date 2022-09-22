YOU COIN (YOU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,869.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $933,176.40 and $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.87 or 1.00035468 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

