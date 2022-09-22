Zacks Research Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

