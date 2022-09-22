ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,629.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $26,992.19 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.01811069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

