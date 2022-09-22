Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 41,806 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BKAG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.